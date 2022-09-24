PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday is National Public Lands Day — so what better way to celebrate than with an early autumn hike on U.S. Forest Service lands?

On Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service is offering free access to its lands across the U.S., which means you won’t need to pay a day-use fee. There will also be a few celebrations and special educational activities at sites around Oregon.

Check out below for some places to hike in a U.S. Forest Service area.

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

One of the jewels of Oregon and SW Washington, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is a must-visit location, featuring cascading waterfalls and plenty of beautiful hiking spots. Here are a few spots on the Oregon side:

However, as a note to get there, if you’re coming in from Portland and other points west of the city, remember there’s a significant Interstate 84 closure this weekend, but we have some tips on getting around the expected traffic.

Willamette National Forest

While there are many closures at this point in the season due to the ongoing Cedar Creek Fire and the recovery efforts from the 2020 wildfires, there are still plenty of places for hikers to head to in the Willamette National Forest.

Mount Hood National Forest

Want to head to the mountains before winter arrives? Now is the time to head to Mount Hood National Forest.

