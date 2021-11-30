Plan a road trip with the new Oregon Scenic Byways Story Map

The famous 101 highway along the wild Pacific coast in Oregon, near the town of Florence in Northwest USA. (Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s now a new way to plan your next trip on Oregon’s scenic roadways.

The Oregon Scenic Byways Story Map is an interactive online map with text, photos and links to audio and video. Users can pan, zoom and explore the map for a more in-depth look into the many options each route offers.

You can explore ideas for weekend getaways, extended road trips, visits to historic sites and cultural stops. Check it out below!

Oregon Scenic Byways Map

To visit the full site and find even more information, click here.