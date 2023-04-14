PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is warning MAX riders of disruptions over the next few weeks as part of an effort to extend the Red Line service.

From Sunday, April 16 through Saturday, May 6, service to MAX’s Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted between the Gateway Transit Center and Northeast 7th Avenue MAX station. TriMet officials said shuttle buses will be picking up riders from stations closed in that 5-mile stretch about every five minutes during peak hours.

During this time, crews will conduct track tie-in work near the Gateway Transit Center and replace rail and ties near the Hollywood Transit Center.

The renovations are part of TriMet’s “A Better Red” project which aims to service 10 additional west-side stations in Beaverton and Hillsboro.

“Riders and community members in Beaverton and Hillsboro have been requesting more MAX service for years,” according to TriMet. “During the afternoon peak, Blue Line trains are full while Red Line trains are generally only half-full, suggesting that many riders need to travel farther west than Beaverton Transit Center.”

The extended Red Line service is expected to be available in Beaverton and Hillsboro by fall 2024.