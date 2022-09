PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A plane last seen near Mount Jefferson has gone missing, United States Coast Guard said.

According to a tweet early Friday morning, a plane with one person on board was supposed to land but never arrived.

The plane’s last known location was flying near Mount Jefferson, where nearby hikers reported hearing “sounds similar to a plane crash.”

A USCG aircrew reportedly searched the area and has plans to continue later Friday morning.

This is a developing story.