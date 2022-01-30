PMR: Hiker injured after sliding 1000 feet down Hogsback

Oregon

4th time in a week Portland Mountain Rescue called to Mount Hood

by: Tim Steele

The Hogsback area on Mount Hood, 2018 (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person suffered numerous injuries after sliding about 1000 feet down Mount Hood on Saturday, officials with Portland Mountain Rescue said.

The person who slid was with a group of people in snowshoes or microspikes who hiked to Hogsback, PMR said. Rescuers sprung into action after the slide and rescued the person from the mountain.

They said it was the 4th time in a week they’ve rescued a climber on the mountain.

“Folks, the surface above treeline is wind-scoured chicken heads, dinner plates and hard frozen sun cups. It is not skiable, not hike-able and extremely dangerous,” PMR said in a post on their official Facebook page. “Stay off it unless you are prepared with the skills and equipment for those conditions.”

