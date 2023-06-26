PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During the Heat Dome of 2021, Portland set a high-temperature record that is likely to stand for a very long time. On June 28, 2021, Portland set an all-time record of 116 degrees, the capper to a 5-day stretch of smothering heat in the Pacific Northwest.

During those 5 days, two days were above 90 while 3 days saw high temperatures well above 100.

Excessive heat pushed Oregon, Washington, and portions of Canada well beyond a threshold that would be considered normal for a summer day. Afternoon temperatures were 30 to 38 degrees above average. The positioning of that high pressure allowed for an east wind to come cranking down the mountains.

(NOAA) That heat dome June 28

The combination of the east wind, sunshine, and anomalous high pressure created the sweltering conditions for the PNW.

Oregon was not totally prepared for the Heat Dome. Hundreds of people died across the state, including 69 in Multnomah County alone.

“We sheltered 1,400 people over five days, served more than 6,000 meals and extended hours at nine libraries to serve an additional 7,500 residents. We know that these were some of the worst days to be an Oregonian and we mark this anniversary solemnly,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a statement.

The Heat Dome prompted government agencies to conduct a study on indoor heat to help those most at risk in the Portland metro area.

The agencies developed short and long-term solutions to help Portlanders in need during heat waves — identifying those most at-risk as seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

In the short term, the City of Portland says portable air conditioners can help. In the long run, the City of Portland says it needs to make changes to building codes and retrofit buildings to keep residents cool.

Just last week, Multnomah County filed a lawsuit against the largest oil companies in the world — Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, ConocoPhillips, Motiva, Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko Petroleum, Space Age Fuel, Valero Energy, Total Specialties USA, Marathon Petroleum, Peabody Energy, Koch Industries, American Petroleum Institute, Western States Petroleum Association, and McKinsey & Company — over the pollution caused by these companies’ fossil fuel products that they said contributed significantly to causing and exacerbating the Heat Dome.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson during Eye on Northwest Politics, March 19, 2023 (KOIN)

“This lawsuit is about accountability and fairness, and I believe the people of Multnomah County deserve both. These businesses knew their products were unsafe and harmful, and they lied about it,” Pederson said at the time the lawsuit was filed. “They have profited massively from their lies and left the rest of us to suffer the consequences and pay for the damages. We say enough is enough.”

While it is definitely summer now in Oregon with above-average temperatures expected this week, the high temps will be in the 80s — maybe touch 90 — but nowhere near the all-time record high set during the Heat Dome of 2021.