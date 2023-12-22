Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is searching for the person responsible for poaching a cow elk and leaving it to waste in Tillamook County.

Troopers received a call that there was a dead elk near Bales Creek Road on Nov. 28. When they arrived, they found it had been shot with “only its hindquarters taken.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888 (*677) or TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case no. SP23377229.

The Turn in Poachers program offers cash and/or point rewards for any information leading to the arrest or citation of a person involved in the illegal poaching of several big game animals, including wolves, elk, bears and cougars.