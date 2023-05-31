Officials say the bomb threats took place on May 24, May 16, May 10 and May 3.

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — Two South Eugene High School School students have been identified as people involved in four bomb threats against the school this month, authorities said.

The two students accused of making the threats have been contacted by Eugene police detectives and FBI agents. The student names aren’t being released because they are juveniles, police said.

Officials say the bomb threats at South Eugene High School were on May 24, May 16, May 10 and May 3. A person would call the police and claim to be inside the school with explosives, police said. In some cases, the person claimed to have a gun and threaten to harm people.

According to authorities, the suspects paid another person or entity to threaten violence so that the school would shut down. All threats were determined to be a hoax, and the same threats have been occurring at other schools in Lane County.

The identity of the person(s) making the threats is still under investigation, officials said.

Police said that a crucial part of breaking the case open was when a school official found an anonymous social media post offering to make school threats for a fee.

On Tuesday, authorities were able to serve a search warrant and seize multiple electronic devices.

“The threats greatly disrupted classes, test taking, and caused significant stress to students, families, and school staff, as taking critical patrol and special team resources away from regular calls for service from the community,” Eugene police said.

Police said the students and their families have been cooperative with the investigation. The case will be turned over to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.