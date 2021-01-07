Police: 3 Oregonians arrested in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump surround the U.S. Capitol following a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three people with ties to Oregon were arrested after a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday in the District of Columbia, according to police.

Rodney Taylor, 57, was arrested on a curfew violation charge. Yevgemya Malimon, 54, was arrested for curfew violation and unlawful entry, as was Kristina Malimon, 28.

Kristina Malimon is the vice chairwoman for the Young Republicans of Oregon (YRO), according to the organization’s website.

YRO chairman Stephen Lloyd confirmed via email that Malimon was “intending to attend a number of political events in the dc area.”

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said a total of 68 people were arrested in D.C. between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The majority were for curfew violations.

Police are actively looking for more suspects, and released photos of persons of interest, hoping for the public’s help identifying them.