Portland police at scene of a reported shooting on Oct. 5, 2022. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was shot by a Multnomah County deputy Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Portland.

Although the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy shot someone, no further information about those involved has been released.

MCSO says a large area with multiple crime scenes near NE Grand Street and NE Holladay Street. has been closed off.

KOIN 6 News’ Brandon Thompson is at the scene and saw three cars crashed in the scene, K-9 units surveying the area, and one person taken away by an ambulance.

MCSO urges people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story.