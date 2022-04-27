PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lincoln City police have identified a man who was found dead on a beach near Canyon Drive Park in early April.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Robert Ryan Leach. Police said at the time of his death, he appeared to be transient, and discovered he had ties to Washington State.

Just after 7:30 a.m. April 7, a caller reported seeing a dead body on the beach south of Canyon Drive Park. On the scene, police found the body partially buried in the sand near the base of a cliff embankment.

Officials said there were no indications of criminal activity discovered during the autopsy and are awaiting toxicology results as they investigate his cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.