Police: Man confronting bear accidentally kills brother

Oregon

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in southern Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder says the man called 911 around 7 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” after being startled by the bear.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community in the southwest corner of the state.

There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Snyder says they checked the residence and found a second man who had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Their names weren’t released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 17 2022 08:22 pm