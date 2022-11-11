PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.

Just before 4:20 p.m., the Monmouth Police Department were called to a home in the vicinity of Yellowstone Drive South and Bentley Street East for a welfare check. Inside, officers discovered Theresa Hethorn dead.

The Polk County Major Crimes team is helping investigate due to suspicious circumstances. Although, nothing has been said about what those circumstances are.

Meanwhile, the medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Hethorn’s death.

Anyone with information on Hethorn’s death is urged to call the Monmouth Police Department at 503-838-1109.