Jesse Rigel, 35, had been evading police for over a year, police say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple firearms and 108 grams of fentanyl were seized by troopers and a man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing as a result of an Oregon State Police investigation, OSP announced Thursday.

On Monday, OSP troopers located 35-year-old Jesse Rigel who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation stemming from assault, DUII, hit and run and methamphetamine possession charges. Authorities say Rigel had been evading police for over a year.

While searching for Rigel on a property in Selma, officials say detectives recovered two stolen vehicles. They then located and seized seven firearms — one of which was previously reported stolen. They also found body armor, around 108 grams of suspected fentanyl in liquid, powder, and pill form, and three grams of methamphetamine. Authorities say they also found evidence of “controlled substance distribution.”

Rigel was arrested and booked at the Josephine County Jail on his outstanding arrest warrant.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been at this time.