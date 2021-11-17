Police seize 2,800 pounds of pot after reported burglary

Authorities found and seized 2,800 pounds of marijuana, two guns, body armor and “smaller quantities” of heroin, ecstasy, LSD and prescription drugs, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives seized 2,800 pounds of marijuana Sunday morning after discovering the site of a reported burglary near Salem was also an illegal operation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to a report of four people armed with rifles breaking into a store around 6 a.m. on Labish Garden Road Northeast near Highway 99E.

When they arrived, police found the suspects fleeing the scene in gray and white pickup trucks, MCSO said. Deputies pursued the white truck on I-5, but ultimately called off the chase for safety reasons near Woodburn.

Back at the store, investigators said they learned the site was an illegal marijuana operation, and detectives obtained a warrant. Authorities found and seized 2,800 pounds of marijuana, two guns, body armor and “smaller quantities” of heroin, ecstasy, LSD and prescription drugs, MCSO said.

Police charged the owner of the property, 28-year-old Dominik Calvillo, with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful manufacture of marijuana items.

MCSO is still looking for the suspects involved in the burglary and investigators are seeking help from the public. Anyone with information can text “TIPMCSO” and their tip to 847411.