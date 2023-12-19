PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lily Taylor’s family was overjoyed when she was born not quite 2 years ago. But very quickly her mom and dad began to notice something wasn’t quite right.

“When she was born she didn’t open her eyes for probably a good 3 to 4 days,” her mom, Ashley Taylor, told KOIN 6 News. “And we brought it up to her pediatrician multiple times, but we pretty much knew there was something not normal.”

They connected with an optometrist and eventually learned Lily has a condition known as BPES.

“Basically her eyelid muscle never developed so she can’t blink like we normally can,” Ashley said.

The Taylors live in Independence, Oregon. Lily had a surgery that offered a successful short-term solution., But she was then facing another 6 or 7 surgeries.

They found out about a doctor in Spain who specializes in BPES. His surgical procedure is “one-and-done,” Ashley said. “That was a no-brainer for us. We don’t want to put her through 6 surgeries, if not more.”

It is best to get the surgery before Lily turns 2, but the cost is steep and is not covered by insurance. The surgery alone is $20,000. But it’s a burden they’re willing to take on, especially as Lily gets older and is treated differently by people she meets.

“We think she’s absolutely beautiful,” Ashley said. “That was the biggest heartbreak. We don’t want to change her. We want to accept how she is and looks. But as a 20-month-old she’s gotten bullied multiple times by adults, by senior citizens, by other children.”

The Taylors set up a GoFundMe account along with collecting cans. They have a silent auction scheduled as a fundraiser on January 13.