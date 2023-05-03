Officials say that the body of Milwaukie resident Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster was found Sunday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are requesting assistance from the public for information about a “suspicious death,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Officials say that the body of Milwaukie resident Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster was found Sunday afternoon on Harmony Road near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Webster was known to frequent Portland and Oregon City.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone who knew Webster or has information about her death to contact Detective Martin Watson at 503-623-7550. Callers can remain anonymous.