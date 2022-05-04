PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christine Drazan and Bob Tiernan are leading as the most favored Republican candidates running for Oregon governor, according to a poll by Nelson Research.

The poll surveyed a total of 514 Republic voters online with live calls between April 29 and May 2. Those surveyed were asked eight questions, including how likely would they vote in the upcoming election and who they would vote for if the election was held that day, along with demographic questions.

Drazan is currently the frontrunner with 18.9% of support, while the poll shows Tiernan and Pierce follow closely behind. Additionally, the survey showed there was significant support backing Stan Pulliam, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman.

Despite the primary just two weeks away, 27.4% of Republican primary voters reported they were unsure who they are voting for.

A similar poll was done in mid-April, and since then both Drazan and Tiernan have gained substantial support. According to the poll, over a three-week span, Drazan gained 10.7 points in votes shares while Tiernan gained 8.8 points.

Last week Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan took part in a televised debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group. The four GOP candidates tackled some of the most pressing issues impacting Oregonians, including homelessness and tolling.

The main takeaways from Thursday night can be found here. To watch the debate in its entirety, click here.