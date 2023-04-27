PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Single-use polystyrene food containers would be a thing of the past under legislation that the Oregon House sent to Gov. Tina Kotek.

Such containers would be phased out by 2025 under Senate Bill 543, which the House passed Wednesday, April 26, on a 40-18 vote. Minutes later, the House gave final legislative approval (39-17) for a companion, Senate Bill 545, which empowers the Oregon Health Authority to write rules allowing restaurants to fill consumer-owned containers with food.

Kotek is expected to sign both bills, whose chief sponsor is Sen. Janeen Sollman, a Democrat from Hillsboro who has been working on the legislation with others for four years.

“This is something Oregonians have asked for to make sure we are reducing the waste we are consuming,” Sollman said in a brief interview last week after both bills had been cleared by the House Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment. Sollman leads the counterpart committee in the Senate.

Sollman also was a sponsor of broader 2021 legislation that will require plastics manufacturers to pay part of the cost of recycling consumer packaging — or find ways to reduce or reuse that material. Oregon and Maine are the first states to pass such legislation, and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley based his national legislation on them.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners