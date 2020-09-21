Pop the cork: Oregon’s wine industry flourishing in pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s wine industry is still flourishing amid the pandemic, with gains since the pandemic began after posting double-digit growth in 2019.

That’s according to the Oregon Wine Board’s new Vineyard and Winery Report released Monday.

Oregon’s crop value of pinot noir went up 18% in 2019, with exports outside the US jumping 10%. Grape production value went up almost $40 million from a year ago.

There are now nearly 1300 working vineyards in Oregon and some growers are branching out by planting more up-and-coming grape varieties like Gamay Noir, a purple-colored grape used to make light-bodied red wines.

