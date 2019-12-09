Portland aims to be more friendly as residents age

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The average 10-year-old of today has a 50% chance of living to be 100, AARP states. Oregon’s 65-and-older population is growing faster than the nation as a whole.

And, AARP states, Oregon is a retirement destination.

That’s why Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler held an age summit Monday aimed at making Portland more friendly to people as they get older.

Those who attended the summit are working on how to improve the quality of life for seniors, especially related to health care, transportation and housing.

“As you know, housing is a key portion of that, and we’re working hard to make sure that we have more housing available and affordable, especially for those on a fixed income,” Brown said.

Organizers hope the discussion will benefit people for generations.

AARP: Age-Friendly Summit in Oregon