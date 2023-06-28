An airplane takes off from Portland International Airport with Mt. Hood in the background. | (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of canceled flights have left travelers stranded across the United States as they try to reach their destinations.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 1,000 flights traveling into or out of the U.S. had been canceled, according to FlightAware. On Tuesday, the company said more than 2,200 flights were canceled. Tuesday was the fourth consecutive day storms had caused jets to stay on the ground instead of taking off.

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast were impacted by stormy weather, but the effects of the flight cancellations have also been felt on the West Coast.

According to the Port of Portland, there have been some delays due to weather in the Midwest and East Coast storms.

United Airlines flights to Denver, Houston and San Francisco were canceled Wednesday.

More than a dozen flights, including those to Chicago, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix and Washington D.C. were all delayed, some for more than three hours.

The Associated Press reported the travel woes could worsen as the Fourth of July weekend approaches. The Federal Aviation Administration predicted Thursday would be the heaviest travel day for the holiday period.

Bad weather is predicted to impact parts of the country again over the weekend, which could cause cancellations and delays to continue.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said weather isn’t the only thing to blame. He’s also criticized the FAA for its shortage of federal air traffic controllers and said that was part of the reason for the disruptions.

“We estimate that over 150,000 customers on United alone were impacted this weekend because of FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage traffic,” Kirby wrote in a memo to employees.

According to the Associated Press, the Transportation Department said the FAA is training about 3,000 new air traffic controllers, but most of them won’t be ready to work anytime soon.

“Summer travel is often impacted by Airlines changing flights due to weather but these are individual airline decisions based on their own networks and weather patterns in their hubs,” Kelley Bonsall from the Port of Portland told KOIN 6 News in an email.

She said anyone looking for advice on how to reach their destination should contact an airline directly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.