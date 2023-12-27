A new report shows Oregonians pay more than the national average in monthly utility bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is among one of the largest cities in the United States paying the most expensive utility bills on average, according to a new analysis.

DoxoINSIGHTS, a bill payment platform, released its 2023 report ranking every U.S. state and major city on the average cost of utility bills.

According to the report, the U.S. spends $436 billion annually on utility bills, with bills averaging $351 per month.

Average utility bills in Oregon exceed the national average at $363 per month. Portlanders also pay more than the national average at $417 per month, the report says.

Among the 50 largest cities in the U.S., the report ranks Milwaukee as the top one with the highest monthly average utility bills ($538), followed by New York ($511), Los Angeles ($455), Pittsburgh ($439), and San Jose ($439.)

Among cities with a population greater than 40,000, other Oregon cities made the list for the most expensive monthly utility bills on average. According to the list, Beaverton residents pay an average of $474 per month, followed by Salem at $344 per month, Eugene at $307, and Bend at $305. Vancouver, Wash. also made the list with average monthly bills at $275.

While Oregonians may pay more than the national average, the Beaver State still pays below the most expensive states including Hawaii ($633), Maine ($500), New Jersey ($467), Connecticut ($463), and Vermont ($423), according to the report.

The top least expensive states for month utility bills on average are Georgia ($286), Missouri ($284), North Carolina ($282), South Dakota ($278), and Mississippi ($255).

DoxoINSIGHTS says utility costs have risen 7% over 2023 and will continue to climb throughout winter.

“These doxoINSIGHTS findings come as energy prices have continued soaring upward over the past year, due to complex factors including geopolitical tensions and costs to modernize the grid, with electricity rates reaching an all-time high in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” the report says.