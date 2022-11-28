PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Single in Portland and looking for love? WalletHub says there’s good news for you. The website published a report Monday that says Portland is the fifth-best city in the U.S. for singles.

The personal finance website WalletHub said nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are single. The company said 19% of Gen Zers and 22% of millennials report going into debt for dates.

WalletHub also cited a survey conducted by LendingTree in which respondents said they’d spend an average of $91 at most on a first date.

“Therefore, it certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper,” WalletHub said in its report.

To determine which cities in the U.S. were best for finding love, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across three key dimensions: 1. Economics, 2. Fun and recreation and 3. Dating opportunities.

Within those three dimensions, WalletHub examined 36 different relevant metrics such as restaurant meal costs, movie costs, percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, each city’s walkability and weather, the share of the single population in a city, and online dating opportunities.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. When the weighted average scores were all taken into consideration, Portland ranked fifth best among cities in the U.S.

According to WalletHub, Portland ranked high for its number of restaurants per capita. It also scored well above average for its online dating opportunities, mobile dating opportunities and percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WalletHub has a full explanation of its methodology for the study on its website.

Below is the list of WalletHub’s top 10 cities for singles.

Seattle, WA Madison, WI Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Portland, OR Minneapolis, MN Austin, TX Honolulu, HI San Diego, CA Atlanta, GA

Salem ranked 73rd on the list and Vancouver, Wash. ranked 112th.