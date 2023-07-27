The Venice Biennale will have its debut on April 20, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Art Museum and recently-featured artist Jeffrey Gibson will represent the U.S. at the 60th Venice Biennale, a huge exhibition that brings the world’s most acclaimed artists to Italy.

Also referred to as “the Olympics of the art world,” the Venice Biennale chooses creatives to represent their home country for each event.

Gibson, a multimedia artist whose “They Come From Fire” installation had its final day at the Portland Art Museum back in April, has been tapped for the U.S. Pavilion.

Jeffrey Gibson “They Come From Fire” installation (Courtesy PAM)

“Celebrated for an artistic practice that combines American, Indigenous, and queer histories with influences from music and pop culture, Gibson creates a dynamic visual language that reflects the inherent diversity and hybridity of American culture,” PAM said of his art.

According to the museum, Gibson will be the first Indigenous artist to feature a solo exhibition at the country’s pavilion.

PAM’s Curator of Native American Art Kathleen Ash Milby will co-commission the U.S. Pavilion along with Louis Grachos, Phillips Executive Director of arts museum SITE Santa Fe.

Additionally, Milby will co-curate with independent curator Abigail Winograd — making the U.S. exhibition the first to be co-commissioned and co-curated by a Native American curator as well.

Co-curator Winograd said she’s excited to collaborate with Gibson and fellow team members as they work to bring his exhibition to an international audience.

“I have long believed in the ability of Jeffrey’s work to be a force for positive change and to create the possibility of a radically inclusive future,” Winograd said. “It is my hope that as a global audience experiences his work through the Biennale, they will also find it to be a source of joy and healing, something sorely needed in a world driven by conflict and crisis.”

The Venice Biennale will have its debut on April 20, 2024, and run until Nov. 24. Gibson’s exhibition will include new and recent sculptures, paintings, and multimedia installations that highlight individual and collective identities.