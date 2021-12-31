Portland author: Betty White was generous, radiant outside of work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local author who wrote a book about Betty White said she was a radiant and generous person, in and out of the workplace.
Paula Bernstein wrote “How to be Golden: Lessons we can learn from Betty White,” and she said it doesn’t matter when you were born — White was likely around for longer and played a role you’ll remember her for.
“My daughter who’s 16, for instance, this morning, when she heard the news said, ‘How can we live in a world without Betty White,’ and honestly, I spoke to my mom who’s an older lady and she also feels the same way.”
Bernstein says Betty White’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, gay rights advocacy and animal rights work will last even longer than her decades-long career.
Betty White was a Rosarian
In 1973, Betty White was knighted by the Royal Rosarians in Portland and served as a commentator for the Grand Floral Parade.
She is among the many dignitaries so honored by the Rosarians.