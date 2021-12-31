Portland author: Betty White was generous, radiant outside of work

Betty White died December 31, 2021 just weeks short of her 100th birthday

by: Miranda Hutchison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local author who wrote a book about Betty White said she was a radiant and generous person, in and out of the workplace.

Paula Bernstein wrote “How to be Golden: Lessons we can learn from Betty White,” and she said it doesn’t matter when you were born — White was likely around for longer and played a role you’ll remember her for.

“My daughter who’s 16, for instance, this morning, when she heard the news said, ‘How can we live in a world without Betty White,’ and honestly, I spoke to my mom who’s an older lady and she also feels the same way.”

Betty White was knighted as a Royal Rosarian in Portland in 1973 (Courtesy: Royal Rosarians)

Bernstein says Betty White’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, gay rights advocacy and animal rights work will last even longer than her decades-long career.

Betty White was a Rosarian

In 1973, Betty White was knighted by the Royal Rosarians in Portland and served as a commentator for the Grand Floral Parade.

She is among the many dignitaries so honored by the Rosarians.

