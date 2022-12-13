RentCafe reports that nearly 350 million square feet of storage space were delivered across the U.S. from 2012 to 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One study from RentCafe reported Portland as one of the top U.S. cities with new apartment construction. Now, the apartment listing service has listed Portland as one of the cities with the fastest-growing self-storage space.

According to RentCafe, 3.1 million new apartments had been built in the U.S. from 2012 to 2021. In that same time span, nearly 350 million square feet of storage space were delivered across the country.

The website compiled the report using data from commercial real estate source Yardi Matrix.

“One of the main drivers behind the flurry of new self-storage space is the multifamily construction boom witnessed during the same time frame,” RentCafe said. “According to our research, self-storage space swelled in all 100 US metros where apartment inventories expanded.”

The Rose City isn’t in the top three for the highest volume of apartment or self-storage construction — those rankings have already been taken by Dallas, New York and Houston.

However, Portland is No. 20 overall. It’s also No. 16 for the fastest-growing inventory of self-storage.

From 2012 to 2021, nearly 5 million square feet of self-storage were built in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro area. That is about 6.6 square feet of storage per capita, and 30% of the city’s total self-storage inventory.

The average 10-foot by 10-foot storage space in Portland costs $148 a month, compared to the national average street rate of $130.

RentCafe ranked Seattle at No. 14 overall for its self-storage construction.