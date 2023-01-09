PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Exploring a new city in the new year is top of mind for many who are making their 2023 bucket lists. But for Oregonians, travel discovery platform TripsToDiscover said that some of the best places to visit are right here in the state.

TripsToDiscover named the 24 Best Places to Visit in the USA in December 2022. Popular vacation destinations such as Miami, Las Vegas and New York City were included. Two Oregon cities were recognized, as well.

Portland was the first place named on the list. TripsToDiscover refers to it as “one of the most unique and hippest cities in America.” The platform points out the Rose City’s selling points such as its plethora of breweries, food trucks, farmers markets and festivals.

Although some areas that offer “great hiking, mountain biking, and water sports” are a ways away from Portland, TripsToDiscover still highlighted them for the outdoor activities that they present to people traveling outside of the city.

The website reported that Cannon Beach was also among the best places to visit in the U.S. It cites the coastal town’s oceanfront stays and views of Haystack Rock as two reasons to plan a trip there.

Additionally, TripsToDiscover said, “You can walk for miles and miles along the waterfront to get away from the crowds. Cannon Beach is also an artsy place with some great galleries and fine-dining restaurants.”

Outside of Oregon, Seattle was listed as a top place to visit. Seattle’s Space Needle, museums and coffee shops were named as a few of the city’s tourist attractions.