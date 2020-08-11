Portland Cider Co. works around virus for annual charity event

Community cider program raised more than $11k for hungry children in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Cider Company has not let the coronavirus stand in the way of the annual Portland Community Apple & Fruit Drive.

The 5th annual event–which began July 13 and lasts through September–hopes to surpass last year’s total of $11,000 being donated to Hunger-Free Schools, a segment of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon which works to ensure students of all ages and levels have enough to eat.

Portland Cider Co.’s program works by having community members donate apples and any other kinds of backyard fruit that the company can use for its Community Cider. Ten percent of proceeds from those sales are then donated.

So far this year, about 500 pounds of fruit are being donated to the company each day.

“We’ve taken in about eleven thousand pounds of apples,” said co-owner Jeff Parrish. “And, we’re just now into the second week of August.”

Everyone wins in the program; a small business sells more cider and money is raised to help meet a need for food that has skyrocketed in the wake of COVID-19.

“With this response that we’re getting–the more apples that get donated, the more cider we’re going to make from it,” said Parrish.

Parrish said the cans of Community Cider are slated to be hitting store shelves by October 1.