Portland City Council OKs relief fund for cannabis workers, businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannabis businesses in Portland will soon have the opportunity to apply for grants under an emergency relief fund approved by the city council on Wednesday.

The $1.3 million Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund, which was initially approved in June in the city’s budget, will allow cannabis workers and companies to have grants of up to $5,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The revenue from the approved fund, which was first reported by The Oregonian, is based on taxes collected from recreational cannabis, according to city documents.

The fund was created in response to rising crime, hardships related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and fallout from wildfires as experienced by the cash-based industry, documents stated.

According to the program proposal, 185 Portland cannabis shops reported robberies and property damage during the pandemic and amid 2020’s civil unrest.

More to come.