Portland comedian plans to file claim against US government

Mohanad Elshieky to seek $250K from US Customs and Border Protection

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A comedian from Portland who was detained by Border Patrol agents at the Greyhound bus station in Spokane last year is planning to file a claim against the federal government.

Mohanad Elshieky‘s legal team is planning to file a claim against U.S. Customs and Border Protection after an administrative complaint seeking $250,000 in damages was recently denied.

KREM-TV of Spokane reported that a lawyer for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project plans to file the claim in the next week or so.

Elshieky contends he was detained by Border Patrol officers for 20 minutes while on a bus in Spokane preparing to return to Portland. He contends he was detained even after producing valid documents demonstrating he was lawfully present in the United States.