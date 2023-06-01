From the Moda Center to the Crystal Ballroom, these well-known musicians will pack Portland concert venues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Household names like Duran Duran and Janet Jackson are bringing live performances to Portland in June, the beginning of summer concert season.

Other talented artists are contributing to the Rose City’s monthly concert lineup, which spans a wide range of genres, as well.

Duran Duran — Future Past Tour

When: Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers Duran Duran will be joined by Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC in the Rose City’s biggest concert venue. According to the Moda Center, the long-standing rock band will perform songs from different eras of its career that dates back to the late ‘70s.

Melanie Martinez — Portals Tour

When: Sunday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Former The Voice contestant Melanie Martinez is on the road to promote her highest-charting release to date, Portals. Fans can expect to hear new tracks from the studio album, as well as a peek of the singer-songwriter’s new look.

Bebe Rexha — Best F’n Night of My Life

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Bebe Rexha got her start in music as a co-songwriter for artists such as Selena Gomez and Rihanna, but has since risen to fame as a solo pop star. The singer’s hits include “Meant To Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, “I’m Good (Blue)” in collaboration with David Guetta, and “Me, Myself & I” alongside G-Eazy.

Bryson Tiller — Back and I’m Better Tour

When: Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

After a six-year touring hiatus, R&B musician Bryson Tiller has returned to the stage to perform favorites from projects like Trapsoul and True to Self. The singer says his upcoming shows will take concertgoers on a trip to the past and give them a glimpse of the future.

Janet Jackson — Together Again

When: Tuesday, June 20 at 7:45 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Multi-hyphenate artist Janet Jackson hasn’t released an album since 2015, but fans are still packing venues to hear classics including “Together Again” and “Doesn’t Really Matter.” The Grammy Award winner will be accompanied by rapper Ludacris.

Ava Max — On Tour (Finally)

When: Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Born as Amanda Ava Koci, dance-pop performer Ava Max is gearing up for her first headlining show in the Rose City. Max, who was recently announced as a featured artist on the Barbie movie soundtrack, released her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors earlier this year.

Kelsea Ballerini — Heartfirst Tour

When: Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., Portland, OR

On the heels of a Saturday Night Live debut and a Grammy nomination for song “Heartfirst,” country musician Kelsea Ballerini has kicked off her tour of the same name. Her Portland show was added after fans asked for more opportunities to see the star.

