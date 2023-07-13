PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By comparing the prevalence of casinos, strip clubs, marijuana, cocaine and “more,” one UK-based website has declared Portland the second wildest city in America.

The website Online Betting Guide placed Portland between the wild nightlife of Reno, Nevada and Traverse City, Michigan, earning the Rip City a penultimate score of 8.08 “wildness” units out of 10. According to the article, 22% of Portlanders binge drink or drink heavily, 65.8% of Portlanders have “taken” marijuana, 21.3% have taken cocaine, and Portland is home to 52 strip clubs.

“As the largest city in the state of Oregon, it appears that the people here really know how to let loose,” the article states. “Some of the contributing factors to this city’s second-place ranking in this list include the 8.40 strip clubs per 100,000 residents, as well as the fact that 22% of people here have reported that they binge drink.”

The site shares some of its methodology for these rankings. However, it’s unclear how accurate the analysis is based on the provided sources of information.

“We used county health rankings to find the percentage of adults reporting binge or heavy drinking in each city,” Online Betting Guide said. “Note that these figures are at county level as opposed to city level, thus we took data from the county that the majority of the city falls within.”