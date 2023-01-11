PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed three executive orders, setting what she calls an “ambitious” goal to help the homeless crisis. However, some builders are concerned about roadblocks in developing housing units.

On Tuesday’s signing, Kotek said one of the executive orders aims to build 36,000 new homes per year for 10 years. The governor stated that the 36,000-unit goal will be an 80% increase over recent construction trends and will require collaboration between local, state and federal partners.

Funding to build the housing is coming from housing bonds and other taxes, but some housing builders say there is too much red tape and not enough coordination.

“We had to apply for three consecutive years for funding and then it takes about a year to get permits and it takes about a year to get built,” Co-Executive Director of ROSE Community Management Nick Sauvie told KOIN 6 News.

Another executive order from Kotek directs state agencies to prioritize reducing unsheltered and sheltered homelessness in the state, not only in areas under the state of emergency.

“The housing construction goal is ambitious because Oregonians are demanding bold solutions to address this crisis. I set this target to reflect the level of need that exists, knowing that we will not get there overnight or even in one year,” Kotek said Tuesday.

Sauvie, told KOIN 6 News he is optimistic that the governor is going all-in on getting housing built faster with the severe shortage — especially as rents are rising with the moratorium lifted and the housing push, not just to shelter those on the street, but those who are being priced out of where they live now.

Kotek’s executive order also establishes an emergency housing advisory council which she said will be tasked with creating a budget and policy recommendations to reach her housing goals.