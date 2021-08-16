Portland family of fallen Afghan vet: ‘How did this happen?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Wendall Pelham and his family, there will never be a day that goes by they don’t miss their son, Army Specialist John Pelham.

In the fall of 2013, Pelham, who was a Green Beret raised in Portland and graduated from Sunset High School, was deployed to Afghanistan. He was in the Kapisa Province in February 2014 when he volunteered for a mission. He died in that mission, but ended up saving between 200 and 500 American soldiers.

John Pelham in an undated courtesy photo provided in 2016

Pelham was 22. He’s buried at the Willamette National Cemetery and is on the Wall of Heroes at the NSA headquarters in Maryland.

“When you look at the number of commendations that he received for the length of time he was in service, it just doesn’t happen,” his father Wendall told KOIN 6 News Monday night. “I mean, he has a whole chest full of ribbons.”

“The motto for the Green Berets is ‘De Oppresso Liber,'” Wendall said. “To free the oppressed.”

Army Specialist John Pelham was a Green Beret who died in 2014 in Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo: Pelham family)

The day John died “he had tracked a group of insurgents and they happened to be in the operating base disguised as Afghan National Army soliders embedded with our troops. He realized they were there. By the time he alerted the teams, one of the insurgents came out of a vehicle with a machine gun in a courtyard,” Wendall said. “Two green berets were having a conversation and four other soliders were wounded and John was killed on the end of the arc.”

Wendall Pelham looked at images of Afghanis desperate to flee Taliban control, clinging to US military planes. It’s frustrating and sad, he said.

“My father spent 30-plus years in the Army, my brother spent 19 years in the Army, my son spent two and a half years and gave his life to the US Army, to this country,” he said. “And I’m asking the difficult question—do we, are we, will we be trusted?”

He said the men and women who served with his son are asking the same questions. Wendall said he’s recieved phone calls and messages from them over the weekend and they express a range of emotions.

“One is, how did we let this happen? What about John and Lonnie and Tiko and Danny and the names just go down the list. How did we let this happen and let their legacies get tarnished by this, which is not true, but that’s the emotion speaking,” Wendall said.

“How did we as a nation not see this coming? How did we as a government not stand up for the Afghani people?”

The following is information provided by the US Department of Veterans Affairs: