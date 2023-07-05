According to PF&R, no one was charged for illegally using fireworks in 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fourth of July 2023 marked the second year of Portland’s ban on fireworks, but the city’s firefighters say they spent the night putting out fires anyway.

The Portland Fire and Rescue Department told KOIN 6 that its crews responded to more than 50 fire calls during the holiday. Data from the Bureau of Emergency communication also shows that the 4,010 calls were the highest number in 2023 and second highest total since Jan 1, 2018.

While residents celebrated the country’s 247th birthday, fire crews went from call to call to call, saying there were 15 fires reported within a four-hour window from 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.



Of the total confirmed fires, 17 required at least two engines to respond. That’s four times the amount that PF&R typically sees in a day.

PF&R spokesperson Rick Graves said there are still 100 other calls that have yet to be processed, all of which were either medical-related or small fires that had been put out quickly.

Investigations are still in process for 2023, but PF&R says no one was charged for illegally using fireworks in 2022.

“We’re hopeful people understand why the ban is in place and it’s for the safety of our residents, safety within our environment, safety for structures within the City of Portland,” he said.

Graves says the sale of fireworks just outside of Portland’s city limits could be contributing to this problem.

“We didn’t have any loss of life as we have had in the past as a result of fireworks, but we certainly stretched our resources pretty thin last night,” Graves said.

Gresham and Washington County still allow fireworks in their areas. Clark County says it could have banned firework sales, but chose not to because it wasn’t dry enough for a long enough time to meet their threshold.

Meanwhile, Tigard suspended fireworks sales due to a Red Flag Warning that was announced ahead of the holiday celebrations.

Portland used to have a program that allowed people to report illegal fireworks called Lower the Boom, which resulted in more citations by Portland police and fire. Graves said different bureaus are meeting to talk about bringing the ban back.

The council will discuss the future of fireworks sales later this month.

