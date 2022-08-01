Experts say gas prices could continue to drop over the next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland gas prices are trickling downward, but the average price per gallon still remains above $5.

GasBuddy, a tech company that monitors real-time fuel prices, said Monday that the average price per gallon of gas in Portland has fallen 11.7 cents in the last week and now averages $5.15.

This price is 40.8 cents per gallon lower than it was a month ago, but still nearly $1 more than the national average gas price of $4.17 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Portland was priced at $4.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79.

The lowest price in Oregon Sunday was $4.35 per gallon while the highest was $5.81.

Portland’s average gas price is higher than the nearby cities of Tacoma, Eugene and Salem, which all have average gas prices below $5 per gallon.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average gas price is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.

De Haan said as long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, the U.S. should see another decline in gas prices in most areas in the coming week.