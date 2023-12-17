PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Christmas travel period is around the corner. For those starting their destination at the Portland International Airport, this year will be far busier than the last — but hopefully with less weather complications.

PDX officials project that 730,000 people will travel through the airport from Dec. 17 through Dec. 31, which is about 20% more travelers than this same period in 2022. That year, a winter ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest and canceled flights for plenty of passengers.

This year, KOIN Meteorologist Josh Cozart predicts that Portland will have warmer temperatures than usual between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25. The National Weather Service also said there’s a mere 2% chance of PDX seeing snow on Christmas Day.

With that being said, the airport is poised to be packed with travelers. According to airport officials, Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 will be the busiest period with up to 50,000 projected visitors.

PDX advised travelers to arrive at the airport two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

For those driving to the airport, PDX said parking spots have been very in demand — so travelers should see how many spots are available online and give themselves ample time to find parking.

Other transportation options include the TriMet MAX Red Line, taxis or ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft.

AAA’s Oregon/Idaho division also predicts a busy travel period for people who are driving to their destinations for the holiday season. The roadside assistance organization said 1.4 million residents statewide will drive between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1.

“This holiday season will be the second-busiest in the last two decades, with air travel setting new records this year,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said. “Count on busy roads and crowded airports this holiday season. With some planning before your trip, and patience and flexibility along the way, you can have an enjoyable holiday trip.”