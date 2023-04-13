Renderings showing the changes coming to PDX (PDX Next)

Seven former PDX businesses are returning with permanent locations as well

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Airport’s $2 billion PDX Next project includes a swanky new main terminal, which will house 20 food, drink and retail businesses known and loved in the Rose City.

Thirteen of the new shops have never been in PDX before, while the remainder are returning to the airport with permanent locations.

“We’re always aiming to make PDX even more of a reflection of the neighborhoods people love here in Oregon,” Senior Manager of Concessions at the Port of Portland Kaitlin Hunter said. “These 20 new shops bring even more of the region’s unrivaled food and shopping scene to our airport – and we’re supporting more local business owners who are committed to making a positive impact in our region.”

Here’s more on the new businesses coming to PDX, starting in May 2024.

Food (and drink)

Grassa: Grassa has become a regional chain restaurant, with five locations across Portland, Vancouver and Lake Oswego. The pasta-focused eatery serves up handcrafted noodles, salads and has a selection of wines.

Lola’s Cafe Bar: Based in downtown Lake Oswego, Lola’s Cafe Bar specializes in nutritious breakfast bowls, toasts, lunch sandwiches and more. The café also has a full bar for coffee, smoothies and craft cocktails.

Oven and Shaker: Led by six-time James Beard finalist Cathy Wims, this pizzeria — and bar — is known for its wood-fired pizzas made with locally-sourced dough.

Sizzle Pie: This regional pizza joint prides itself on offering “East Coast style slices and pies with a healthy blend of West Coast flair.”

Freeland Spirits: Woman-owned Portland distillery Freeland Spirits sells bourbon, gin, dry gin, and craft cocktails with all three.

Kure Superfoods: In 2011, Kure Superfoods started as a juice cart in Southeast Portland. The café now serves healthy shakes, green juices and bowls in almost five different locations.

Loyal Legion: West Coast beer hall Loyal Legion has nearly 100 beers on tap at its Portland shop, in addition to its food offerings like burgers, fries and spuds.

Pilot House Distilling: Pilot House Distilling launched with vodkas and gins when it opened in Astoria in 2013. The craft distillery now has spirits, whiskies, canned cocktails and other liqueurs.

Steven Smith Teamaker: Founded by the late teamaker Steven Smith, this company sells all-things-tea — from hibiscus mango iced tea to British brunch hot tea.

Straightaway Cocktails: This award-winning drink brand will provide tastes of its wide-ranging cocktails, including classic margaritas, Oregon Old Fashioneds and palomas.

Retail

Hello from Portland: Rose City residents and visitors can buy merchandise from this business that sells pro-Portland t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, and more.

Paper Epiphanies: Paper Epiphanies, the self-proclaimed “coolest card store in the world,’ offers stationery and paper products designed by women.

Portland Gear: Local lifestyle apparel brand Portland Gear will set up shop with its array of hoodies, shirts, jackets and accessories.

The airport’s newest tenants were chosen following a Request for Proposals process that happened late last year. According to the Port of Portland, the chosen businesses all positively impact their communities, are quality employers, and have a focus on environmental sustainability.

“PDX has always been a quirky, fun place, and Portlanders feel like it’s one of our assets,” Loyal Legion founder Kurt Huffman said. “On a personal level, it makes me feel very proud to be a part of it. And I hope our restaurants will become part of people’s traditions when they come to our airport.”

The businesses returning to PDX with permanent locations are Blue Star Donuts, Capers, Columbia, The Country Cat, Pendleton, Portland Coffee Roasters and Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

PDX Next’s project is expected to be complete by December 2025.