PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2022 Ageless Awards are next week, and AM Extra is highlighting a recognition that’s new this year.

It’s called the Age-Friendly Business Award. The award recognizes local businesses and organizations committed to creating a space for people of all ages.

The Portland International Airport is being recognized for its welcoming environment as it offers accessibility to people of all ages. Dan Pippenger, the chief operating officer with the Port of Portland, shared more about about the airport being recognized.