According to the study, Disney World's Magic Kingdom is the No. 1 spring vacation spot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One quintessential Portland attraction has been recognized as one of the U.S.’s top 10 places to visit during a spring vacation.

According to digital news site Axios, spring break travel in 2023 is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels now that there are fewer COVID-19 traveling mandates. Airline trade group Airlines for America also forecasted 2.6 million airport travelers each day from March to April.

Many Oregon schools are already nearing the end of their spring break, but students still have the opportunity to visit Portland’s Japanese Garden, which was ranked at No. 1 on Sixt’s list of the most in-demand spring break destinations.

The car rental company used Google Trends data, TripAdvisor reviews and Instagram hashtag numbers to compile its list.

Sixt reported that Portland Japanese Garden had 37,941 Instagram hashtags and an overall TripAdvisor score of 4.5 points out of 5.

“Considered the most authentic Japanese Garden outside of Japan, the Portland Japanese Garden is a haven of tranquil beauty in all four seasons,” TripAdvisor said of the attraction. “In Spring of 2017, the Garden opened its new Cultural Village, complete with new garden spaces, classrooms, exhibition and gallery space, and the Umami Cafe.”

The Japanese Garden is an especially hot spot now that Portland has entered cherry blossom season. In fact, the garden regularly shares photos of the cherry trees’ progress on its website.

Additionally, the garden debuts different art exhibits throughout the year. The newest exhibit, Subtle Intimacy: Here and There, features the work of Rui Sasaki and will be there throughout the spring and into the summer.

To see the cherry trees in bloom and the new art exhibit for yourself, you can buy a ticket here.

Sixt’s top five spring destinations were Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., Panama City Beach, Fla., the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.