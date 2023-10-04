PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Japanese Garden is one of the top-10 “underrated places” for fall foliage in the U.S., according to the travel blog Trips to Discover.

Portland’s Japanese Garden was listed among nine other mostly Western areas that are hidden gems for leaf peeping. The list also names Oregon’s Sweet Creek Trail, located in the Siuslaw National Forest, Seattle and Boise as some of the most underrated landscapes for autumn leaves.

“Portland is known for its numerous parks and historic rose gardens within the city limits, and the 12-acre Portland Japanese Garden possesses unexpected magic when fall strikes,” Trips to Discover writes. “Trees within the unusual but exotic outdoor escape bring a different take on fall color that’s a welcomed treat for those who haven’t experienced Asia in the autumn. Bridges, flowers, and other plants accent the deep crimson and golden shades in the garden.”

Portland Japanese Garden spokesperson Will Lerner told KOIN 6 News that the second half of October is usually the best time for viewing the garden’s changing leaves. The garden’s changing foliage is also documented regularly through the organization’s fall color tracker.

“While every year is different and conditions are dependent on a combination of temperature, precipitation, and exposure to sunlight, Portland Japanese Garden typically seeks peak fall colors in the second half of October,” Lerner said.

There’s also plenty of fall foliage to see around Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest. In its 2023 foliage report, Trips to Discover states that Oregon’s colorful blend of aspen and maple trees are expected to reach peak color between late September and late October.

“The region’s Leaf Leader, Oregon, hosts a gorgeous blend of quaking aspen and maple trees that paint the landscape in yellows, reds, and oranges,” the travel blog writes. “However, it’s a three-part show with the quaking aspen hitting peak yellow early on Friday, September 29, 2023. It’s half a month later that the state’s bigleaf maples hit their peak on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Finally, it’s another two weeks before Oregon’s Vine Maple trees hit peak orange and red on Sunday, October 29, 2023.”