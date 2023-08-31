Editor’s Note: This story describes a graphic scene of domestic abuse that may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 38-year-old man is guilty of assaulting his girlfriend and leaving her injured in the driveway of her home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, according to a ruling from a federal jury.

Maron Brent Graybael, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release after he was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on Thursday.

Court documents show that on May 16, Graybael, Jr. “became angry with his girlfriend,” grabbed her hair and punched her in the stomach more than 10 times. When she fell to the ground, he kicked her, grabbed her by her hair again and “slammed her head into the ground” multiple times before leaving her lying in the driveway.

Several minutes later, officials say the woman – who remains unnamed to the public – called 911 and was transported to a local hospital.

Graybael, Jr. was first charged on June 1 and indicted for the same charge on June 7. His arrest followed an investigation by the FBI and the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department.

“Domestic violence is a devastating crime that inflicts severe harm on individuals and communities,” said Natalie Wight, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, adding that her office remains intent to hold abusers accountable.

Wight’s office urges anyone in need of assistance to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The StrongHearts Native Helpline is a culturally specific support and advocacy group that can be reached at 1-844-762-8483 or via their website.

“For generations, Native American and Indigenous women have disproportionately been victims of violent crime,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, the special agent in charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI and Warm Springs Tribal Police, alongside other federal, state, and local partners remain dedicated to working together to investigate the most serious crimes affecting our Tribal communities.”