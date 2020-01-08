US-Iran tensions draw swift Portland-area reactions

Local anti-war rallies are being held over the next few days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reactions to the Iran missile attacks have come quickly — directed at both Iran and the president for what could come next.

Some Democratic lawmakers from Oregon and Washington have taken to social media. Senators Patty Murray and Jeff Merkley tweeted prayers for service members in harm’s way, while Senator Ron Wyden released a statement warning against further escalation and the president’s “reckless actions and rhetoric.”

Local organizers said anti-war rallies are being held in Beaverton on Wednesday and in then on the Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland.

The anti-war rally in Beaverton is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. across from the main Beaverton library on SW 5th Street. Speakers will include Veterans for Peace and statements from Oregon’s congressional representatives are expected.

The Portland “No Iran War” rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland.

In recent days, protests in Portland and around the country condemned further violence with people worried the president could take action to escalate tensions and violence in the Middle East.

“We are on the precipice and we have to be careful or we’re going to fall over that precipice and everybody is going to be hurt by this,” said Daniel Shea of Veterans for Peace. “There are no winners in war.”

