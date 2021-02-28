Portland lawsuit filed against doctor known for dance videos

Dr. Jason Campbell with OHSU is known as the Tik Tok Doc for his dance moves and upbeat attitude during the pandemic, April 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that an Oregon Health & Science University doctor known for dancing in his scrubs on social media sexually harassed a coworker at Portland’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Oregonian reports the suit, filed late Friday in Portland, alleges Jason Campbell harassed a female social worker last year, including unwanted touching and sending sexually charged text messages.

Campbell and his attorney, Kristin L. Olson, didn’t return phone, text and email messages from The Oregonian seeking comment. The suit says Campbell currently lives and works in Florida.