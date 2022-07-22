PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The heat wave coming next week is triggering a burn ban in the Portland metro area. This includes agencies such as Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, which put a high fire danger burn ban in place starting Monday morning.

The ban is meant to keep homeowners from burning yard debris and farmers from field burning.

“We do understand it can have an impact on some agricultural operations and the work they do, so we are cognizant of that, but as a broader region, we can be more safe when we enact these,” Stefan Myers of TVF&R said.

Officials worry with high temperatures and no rain, a small burn could quickly spread out of control.

This is also the first burn ban of the season implemented later than expected since Oregon had wet and cool weather for the most part until summer.

“Whenever we can encourage people to be a little bit more fire safe, a little more fire conscious, about what they’re doing on the landscape out there, it does make a difference,” Myers said.

Officials say you can still use barbeques, smokers, fire pits, fire tables, and have a campfire but keep wood and other fuels quite a bit back as we are expecting to see more burn bans announced in the next few days.



Fire officials advise those in the area to make sure to cut any dry grass by your property and make sure fires or fire pits are completely out before you walk away.