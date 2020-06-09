Beaverton plans family-friendly BLM rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is set to begin at 3 p.m. in Beaverton, organizers told KOIN 6 News.
The “peaceful, family friendly, socially distanced event” is set to last for 2 hours along SW Hall Boulevard and 5th Street in Beaverton.
A crowd of about 300 is expected.
Over the past 11 nights, demonstrations spurred by the death of George Floyd have taken place in Portland, surrounding communities, Eugene, Salem and other cities throughout Oregon.
Floyd, 46, died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer who is now charged with 2nd-degree murder. He was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Houston.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
