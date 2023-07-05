Meals on Wheels People has four locations in the Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – July is here and that means summer heat is in full swing for the Pacific Northwest. It also means that those living without air conditioning units will need help battling the rising temps.

In response, the team at Meals on Wheels People in Portland began accepting donations of fans and portable air conditioners on Wednesday. After collection, the nonprofit will deliver them to seniors in need.

Those interested in donating can drop off working fans and air conditioner units Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The locations for their offices are:

Meals on Wheels People, founded in 1969, also help feed homebound seniors and other neighbors in need year-round. According to their website, Meals on Wheels creates 7,300 nutritious meals per day that they donate to dining centers in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties.

The meals are available for those over the age of 60, and each meal costs $9.05. To sign up for the Meals on Wheels People program, visit their website.

Those interested in offering more than fans or A/C units are encouraged to donate or volunteer.

In December 2022, Jeremy Cochran of Meals on Wheels People told KOIN 6 the organization offers more than food; it offers connection.

“Our friendly chats. Volunteers will call them each week as well and have that friendly conversation to help them feel like they’re connecting with others,” he said.