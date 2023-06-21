PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School is out for Portland-area students, but the city and surrounding communities are offering free lunch programs to keep children fed throughout the summer.

As a part of the annual Summer Free for All series, the city hosts Free Lunch + Play with meals provided by Portland Public Schools, Centennial School District, Parkrose School District and David Douglas School District.

Here’s a list on when and where the free lunch program will be held throughout the summer.

North Portland

Columbia Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Irving Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kenton Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

McCoy Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Peninsula Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St Johns Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Northeast Portland

Alberta Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cully Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Khunamokwst Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Montavilla Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

East Portland

Gateway Discovery Park from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Lents Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lincoln Park from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Luuwit View Park from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Raymond Park from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ventura Park from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Verdell Burdine Rutherford from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wilkes Park from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Southeast Portland

Creston Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Essex Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mt. Scott Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Southwest Portland and Northwest Portland

Holly Farm Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stephens Creek Crossing Apt from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Fields Park from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, Aug.18 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The city is also launching Mobile Lunch + Play, a program that travels to certain parks and apartment complexes in East Portland so children there can access the free meals as well.

Here’s more on where to expect the Mobile Lunch + Play program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting the week of June 26 and lasting through August 25.

Mill Park School on Wednesdays and Fridays

Arbor Glen Apartments on Mondays and Thursdays

Bellrose Station Apartments on Tuesdays and Fridays

East Gate Station Apartments on Mondays and Wednesdays

Vine Maple Apartments on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Additionally, the Beaverton School District has a summer meal program of its own that runs from Monday, June 26 to Thursday, Aug. 10. Sites including Beaver Acres Elementary School, Conestoga Middle School and Beaverton High School will all host breakfast and lunch meal service.

Find more details here.

Oregon officials offer a Summer Food Service Program for children statewide as well. Additional information is available from the Oregon Department of Education.

“Community summer meal programs are open to all families without paperwork, income verification, and regardless of immigration status,” ODE said.