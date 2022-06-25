PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests continue around the nation, the West Coast and in Portland following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision that overturned a constitutional right to an abortion.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., abortion rights supporters intend to hang banners from overpasses along the length of I-5 to get their message out: “Politicians need to keep their bans off our bodies!”

The #BansOffOurBodiesWestCoast action, according to a release from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, will show “support for reproductive freedom from Canada to Mexico.

In Portland, demonstrators plan to hang the banner from the overpass at North Missouri and Ainsworth, organizers said.

This demonstration follows on the heels of a large gathering in Portland Friday night that brought more than 1500 people downtown to voice their displeasure over the Supreme Court decision.

Activists who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they are “disappointed and enraged” by the Supreme Court decision.

“This is not what most people in America want and lives are at stake – lives have already been sacrificed. It’s the end of rights as we have known them and have been fighting for so many years,” Samantha Willow told KOIN 6 News.

Around 11 p.m., well after the bulk of the crowd had already left, a KOIN 6 News crew saw a separate group start marching, with some participants throwing glass bottles at the federal court house building and starting a street fire.

Portland police said no arrests were made.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.